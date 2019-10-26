Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SWG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shearwater Group has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 366.40 ($4.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.42.

In other Shearwater Group news, insider Phil Higgins bought 5,000,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £8,600,000 ($11,237,423.23).

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

