BidaskClub Downgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Strong Sell

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

NGHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 1,149,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.63. National General has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,331 shares of company stock worth $357,926. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 47.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

