BidaskClub Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Buy

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

AOBC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 199.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.6% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $2,398,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

