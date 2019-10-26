BidaskClub Upgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Hold

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 3,779,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,055.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $262,095. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

