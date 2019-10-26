BidaskClub Upgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to “Buy”

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.66 on Thursday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

