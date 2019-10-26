BidaskClub Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to “Hold”

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Winmark alerts:

WINA opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $701.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.25. Winmark has a 1 year low of $144.36 and a 1 year high of $194.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $408,259.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,824 shares in the company, valued at $23,187,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $1,026,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,934. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 217.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.