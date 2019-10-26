BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.95, but opened at $69.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 2,400,300 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $9,692,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.73 and a beta of 1.31.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.