BitCoen Price Down 8.1% This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $24,121.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.01939979 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000328 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.