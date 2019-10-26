BitWhite Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Exrates, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $42,880.00 and $18,941.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000968 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

