Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $148,026.00 and $48.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00619941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010847 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.