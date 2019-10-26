BlackRock Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 804,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,430,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

