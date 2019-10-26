Block Array (ARY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $744.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Block Array has a total market cap of $38,674.00 and approximately $744.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Block Array token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00038231 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.51 or 0.05428894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001010 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044276 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

ARY is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

