Blockpass Market Cap Reaches $272,759.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $272,759.00 and approximately $2,461.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00200475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01457070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

