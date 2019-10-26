Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

BCOR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Blucora has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

