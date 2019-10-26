Blue Protocol (BLUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $468,983.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038126 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.59 or 0.05460510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044605 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

