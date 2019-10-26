BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP PARIBAS/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 261,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,467. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.