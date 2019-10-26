Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.82.

Boeing stock opened at $339.83 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

