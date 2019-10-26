Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.894-2.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.58 EPS.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.79.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $265,691.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

