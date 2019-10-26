Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $85.62 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

