Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

