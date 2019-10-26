Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $80.17 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

