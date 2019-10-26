Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Makes New $870,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

