Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

