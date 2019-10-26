Braemar Shipping Services plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMS stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.88. Braemar Shipping Services has a 52-week low of GBX 70.08 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price for the company.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

