Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.08 million.Brightcove also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.31 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

