Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Brightcove stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brightcove by 55.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 49.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,931 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Brightcove by 16.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brightcove by 204.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

