Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.79. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.31.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $191.94. 565,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,857. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

