Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 323,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

