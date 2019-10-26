Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

JJSF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.96. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.36. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In related news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,219,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $464,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

