Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $86,980.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 586,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $30.85 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

