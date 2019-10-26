Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of HRC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 619,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $81.82 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.