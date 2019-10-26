Brokerages Set $46.00 Target Price for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

THFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in First Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 24,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,948. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $536.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

