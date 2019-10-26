Brokerages Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Target Price at $90.50

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 13.9% in the second quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,580. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

