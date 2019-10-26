Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Price Target at $39.89

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $866,098.40. Also, Vice Chairman S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $11,452,000.00. Insiders sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $149,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

