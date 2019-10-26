Brokerages Set Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target at $80.00

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYOK shares. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.45. 166,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $209,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $260,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $3,271,603 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Myokardia by 2.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myokardia by 39.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Myokardia by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

