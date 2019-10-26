Brokerages Set Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) PT at $86.88

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Prologis stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.86. 1,966,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,203 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2,834.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 702,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 678,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 58.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,944,000 after acquiring an additional 531,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

