Brokerages Set Total SA (EPA:FP) Target Price at €57.91

Total SA (EPA:FP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €57.91 ($67.33).

FP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of FP traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €47.70 ($55.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €46.69. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

