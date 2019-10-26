Brokerages Set UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $56.50

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get UGI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,374.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 247.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 475,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. UGI has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.