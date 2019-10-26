Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$123.64.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$116.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$96.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 143,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$121.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,374,575.11. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,592,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,206,030,459.44. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.30, for a total transaction of C$1,661,690.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,902,254.20. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

