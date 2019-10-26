Brokers Offer Predictions for Procter & Gamble Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

