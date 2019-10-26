Brokers Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.03. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.33.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.85 million.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,761,750. Also, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,500. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,875 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

