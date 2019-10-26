Brokers Set Expectations for Unit Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Unit alerts:

UNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Unit stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Unit has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unit by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.