Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

BRKS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 485,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,721. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 43.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

