BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 588 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

