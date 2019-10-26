BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $862,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,537 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,233. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $549.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.55 and a 200-day moving average of $516.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

