BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,040 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

MCHP opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

