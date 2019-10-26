BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,509 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $886,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,921 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after acquiring an additional 430,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $665,498,000 after acquiring an additional 785,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,380,000 after acquiring an additional 246,709 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

