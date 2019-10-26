BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Flowserve by 2.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Flowserve by 22.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.