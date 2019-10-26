Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX and Upbit. Burst has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $142,896.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,067,634,978 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

