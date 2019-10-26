Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 3,200 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $3.84 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. Equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FPRX shares. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 568,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 533,100 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

